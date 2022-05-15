如何在區塊鏈 (Blockchain) 上使用 Remix 部署智能合約 (Smart Contract)

上文"區塊鏈 (Blockchain) 在供應鏈 (Supply Chain) 與企業資源規劃 (ERP) 系統扮演什麼角色?"提到區塊鏈的智能合約在企業應用上很重要，這篇就來實作一下在區塊鏈 (Blockchain) 上使用 Remix 部署智能合約 (Smart Contract)吧。

智慧型合約概念於1994年由一名身兼電腦科學家及密碼學專家的學者尼克·薩博首次提出，到了2015年乙太坊區塊鏈推出之後，智能合約 (Smart Contract) 才更具體的被使用在區塊鏈上。

比特幣 (BitCoin) 區塊鏈與乙太坊區塊鏈都可以開發智能合約，但是乙太坊的智能合約被認為比比特幣智能合約來得符合圖靈完備 (Turing Completeness)。

意思就是乙太坊的智能合約開發比比特幣完善，完善的意思就是可以開發任何情況的智能合約，至於原因是什麼，你可以參考這篇文章"Turing Completeness and Cryptocurrency"。

乙太坊的智能合約開發環境有很多種，其中比較方便使用的就是 Remix IDE，

Remix IDE 乙太坊智能合約開發環境 : https://remix.ethereum.org/

使用Solidity開發智能合約，裡面會有三個基本部分 : 合約的版權宣告、開發合約的Solidity版本、合約內容。

合約的版權宣告 : 可以參考這個列表 https://spdx.org/licenses/

為何智能合約需要宣告版權? 因為智能合約就是把程式碼上鏈，因此大家都可以看到你的智能合約，有些會看到原始碼，有些只看到 Bytecode (位元組碼)。不管是原始碼或是位元組碼，其實都算把智能合約公開了，因為位元組碼是可以解譯為原始碼的。

所以你的智能合約就需要宣告版權，讓大家知道可以如何使用。

開發合約的Solidity版本 : 因為Solidity一直在改版，所以需要知道你的智能合約是使用哪個版本寫的，這樣才能順利地在乙太坊虛擬機器 (Ethereum Virtual Machine，EVM) 上執行。

合約內容 : 就是你的合約定義了哪些規則。

例如一個空的智能合約就長這樣 :

return string(abi.encodePacked("Hello, ", name));

string public name;

Hello World 的執行結果就如下畫面 :

// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT

pragma solidity ^0.8.11;

contract MyContractWalley {

address payable public owner;

constructor () {

owner = payable(msg.sender);

}

function sendMoney () public payable {

}

function sendMoneyTo (uint _amount, address _to) public payable {

payable(_to).transfer(_amount);

}

function withdrawMoney(uint _amount) external {

require(msg.sender==owner,"Only owner can do this.");

payable(msg.sender).transfer(_amount);

}

function getBalance () external view returns (uint) {

return address(this).balance;

}

}