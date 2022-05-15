如何在區塊鏈 (Blockchain) 上使用 Remix 部署智能合約 (Smart Contract)

上文"區塊鏈 (Blockchain) 在供應鏈 (Supply Chain) 與企業資源規劃 (ERP) 系統扮演什麼角色?"提到區塊鏈的智能合約在企業應用上很重要，這篇就來實作一下在區塊鏈 (Blockchain) 上使用 Remix 部署智能合約 (Smart Contract)吧。

智慧型合約概念於1994年由一名身兼電腦科學家及密碼學專家的學者尼克·薩博首次提出，到了2015年乙太坊區塊鏈推出之後，智能合約 (Smart Contract) 才更具體的被使用在區塊鏈上。

比特幣 (BitCoin) 區塊鏈與乙太坊區塊鏈都可以開發智能合約，但是乙太坊的智能合約被認為比比特幣智能合約來得符合圖靈完備 (Turing Completeness)。

意思就是乙太坊的智能合約開發比比特幣完善，完善的意思就是可以開發任何情況的智能合約，至於原因是什麼，你可以參考這篇文章"Turing Completeness and Cryptocurrency"。

乙太坊的智能合約開發環境有很多種，其中比較方便使用的就是 Remix IDE

Remix IDE 乙太坊智能合約開發環境 : https://remix.ethereum.org/

使用Solidity開發智能合約，裡面會有三個基本部分 :  合約的版權宣告、開發合約的Solidity版本、合約內容。

合約的版權宣告 : 可以參考這個列表 https://spdx.org/licenses/

為何智能合約需要宣告版權? 因為智能合約就是把程式碼上鏈，因此大家都可以看到你的智能合約，有些會看到原始碼，有些只看到 Bytecode (位元組碼)。不管是原始碼或是位元組碼，其實都算把智能合約公開了，因為位元組碼是可以解譯為原始碼的。

所以你的智能合約就需要宣告版權，讓大家知道可以如何使用。

開發合約的Solidity版本 : 因為Solidity一直在改版，所以需要知道你的智能合約是使用哪個版本寫的，這樣才能順利地在乙太坊虛擬機器 (Ethereum Virtual Machine，EVM) 上執行。

合約內容 : 就是你的合約定義了哪些規則。

例如一個空的智能合約就長這樣 : 

// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT 

pragma solidity ^0.8.11; 

contract MyContract { 

}


然後一個簡單的 Hello World 智能合約就長這樣 :
 
// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT 

pragma solidity ^0.8.11; 

contract HelloWorld { 
string public name; 
  
  constructor (string memory initName) { 
  name=initName; 
  } 

function setName (string memory newName) public { 
  name=newName; 
  } 

function getGreeting() public view returns (string memory) { 
  return string(abi.encodePacked("Hello, ", name)); 
  } 

}


Hello World 的執行結果就如下畫面 :



以下就是一個可以在帳戶間測試轉錢的智能合約 :

// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT 

pragma solidity ^0.8.11; 

contract MyContractWalley {   
   address payable public owner; 

   constructor () {   
     owner = payable(msg.sender);   
   } 

   function sendMoney () public payable {   
   } 

   function sendMoneyTo (uint _amount, address _to) public payable {
     payable(_to).transfer(_amount);   
   } 

   function withdrawMoney(uint _amount) external {   
     require(msg.sender==owner,"Only owner can do this."); 
     payable(msg.sender).transfer(_amount);   
   } 

   function getBalance () external view returns (uint) {   
     return address(this).balance;   
   }

}



執行後的畫面如下 :

以上的sendMoney就會轉錢到合約錢包，withdrawMoney就會從合約錢包轉錢出來，getBalance就是查詢合約錢包的餘額，而sendMoneyTo就會轉錢到指定的錢包。

在執行上面的轉帳動作，建議使用 Environment 為 Javascript VM，要正式上Testnet再選用Injected Web3，以免每個動作都要浪費你的練習幣。

每個智能合約都會產生 Bytecode 以及 ABI (Application Binary Interface)，Bytecode 就是 EVM的執行程式碼，ABI就是JSON格式的介面資料，這些資料都會儲存在智能合約的區塊鏈上。
