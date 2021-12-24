MySQL + PHP 範例實務操作

現在要來做一個範例 : 歌曲資料庫的新增/修改/刪除/顯示。

首先我們先把登入登出的功能做出來。

預計要有幾個檔案 :

login.php 用來顯示登入表單，以及進行登入驗證。

logout.php 用來登出，清除已登入的狀態。

check.inc.php 用來檢查是否為登入狀態。

process.php 當完成登入後的處理作業。

各程式說明如下 :

check.inc.php 很簡單，就是檢查session參數是否登入，如果未登入則返回login.php。

<?php

session_start();

if (($_SESSION['login'] !='ok')) {

header("location:login.php");

}

?>

再來 login.php 用來顯示登入表單，以及進行登入驗證。

<?php

ob_start();

session_start();

@$acc=$_POST['account'];

@$psw=$_POST['password'];

if (isset($_POST['login'])) {

//如果有傳資料過來要登入，開始檢查

if (($acc !="admin") || ($psw != "00000")) {

//假設帳密是 admin / 00000

header("location:login.php");

} else {

$_SESSION['login'] = "ok";

header("location:process.php");

}

} else { //如果不是則顯示登入表單

echo "<form method='POST' action=''>";

echo "<BR>帳號 : <input type='text' name='account'>";

echo "<P>密碼 : <input type='password' name='password'></P>";

echo "<input type='submit' name='login' value='登入'>";

echo "</form>";

}

?>

process.php 當完成登入後的處理作業。

<?php

require_once("check.inc.php");

echo "這裡可以開始處理作業";

echo "<a href='logout.php'>登出</a>";

?>

logout.php 則是清除已登入的狀態，再跳回login.php。

<?php

session_start();

session_destroy();

header('Refresh: 1; URL = login.php');

?>

完成登入的處理邏輯後，開始來建置MySQL資料庫。

建立兩個表單 : users 及 song 表單，欄位資料型態及長度都只是範例，你可以根據實際需要修改。

users (username : varchar 20, password : varchar 20)

建置後要新增一列資料，以便後面登入時可以使用。

song (song_name : varchar 100, song_author : varchar 100, song_singer : varchar 100, song_yt : varchar 50, song_desc : blob)

song_name : 歌曲名稱

song_author : 歌曲作者

song_singer : 歌曲演唱者

song_yt : 歌曲的youtube連結參數

song_desc : 歌曲的描述

你可以將 song_yt 這個欄位設為主鍵 (PK)，因為這個欄位是要記錄歌曲的youtube連結上的參數，這個參數一定是唯一的。













(1) config.php 這個程式檢查資料庫是否可以連線，如果可以則通過，如果不行則顯示錯誤訊息。





<?php

$host = '主機位置';

$dbuser ='資料庫使用者帳號';

$dbpassword = '資料庫使用者密碼';

$dbname = '資料庫名稱';



// 建立連線

$conn = new mysqli($host, $dbuser, $dbpassword, $dbname);

// 檢查連線

if ($conn->connect_error) { die("連接失敗 : " . $conn->connect_error); }

?>





(2) login.php 用來顯示登入表單，以及進行登入驗證。





<?php ob_start(); session_start(); $acc=$_POST['account']; $psw=$_POST['password']; $acc = str_replace("'", "", $acc); $acc = str_replace('"', '', $acc); $psw = str_replace("'", "", $psw); $psw = str_replace('"', '', $psw); if (isset($_POST['login'])) { require_once "config.php"; $sql="select * from users where username='".$acc."'"; $result = $conn->query($sql); if (!$result) { die($conn->error); } else { if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $password=$row["password"]; } } } $conn->close();

if ($password != $psw) { header("location:login.php"); } else { $_SESSION['login']="ok"; header("location:index.php"); } } else { echo "<form method='POST' action=''>"; echo "<BR>帳號 : <input type='text' name='account'>"; echo "<P>密碼 : <input type='password' name='password'></P>"; echo "<input type='submit' name='login' value='登入'>"; echo "</form>"; exit; } ?>





登入畫面如下







(3) logout.php 清除已登入的狀態，再跳回歌曲列表。





<?php session_start(); session_destroy(); header('Refresh: 1; URL = index.php'); ?>





(4) index.php 顯示歌曲列表





<?php require_once "config.php"; $sql = "SELECT * FROM song"; $result = $conn->query($sql); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <meta http-equiv="cache-control" content="no-cache"> <meta http-equiv="pragma" content="no-cache"> <meta http-equiv="expires" content="0"> <title>歌曲列表</title> <style> #css_table { display:table; margin:0px auto; } .css_tr { display: table-row; } .css_td { display: table-cell; border-width:1px; border-style:dashed; border-color:#FFAC55; padding:5px; } </style>

<SCRIPT LANGUAGE=javascript> function del() { var msg = "您真的確定要刪除嗎？



請確認！"; if (confirm(msg)==true){ return true; }else{ return false; } } </SCRIPT> </head> <body> <div id="css_table"> <div class="css_tr"> <P><a href="add.php">新增歌曲</a></P><P> </P> </div> <div class="css_tr"> <div class="css_td">曲名</div> <div class="css_td">詞曲創作者</div> <div class="css_td">演唱者</div> </div> <?php if ($result->num_rows > 0) { // output data of each row while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { ?> <div class="css_tr"> <div class="css_td"> <a onclick="javascript:return del()" href="delete.php?yt=<?php echo $row["song_yt"]; ?>"><img title="刪除" width="20" height="20" src="delete.png" border=0></a> <a href="edit.php?yt=<?php echo $row["song_yt"]; ?>"><img title="編輯" width="20" height="20" src="edit.png" border=0></a> <a href="data.php?yt=<?php echo $row["song_yt"]; ?>"><?php echo $row["song_name"]; ?></a></div> <div class="css_td"><?php echo $row["song_author"]; ?></div> <div class="css_td"><?php echo $row["song_singer"]; ?></div> </div> <?php } ?> </div>

<?php } else { echo "沒有資料 !"; } $conn->close(); ?> </body> </html>

歌曲列表畫面如下







(5) data.php 顯示歌曲資料





<?php require_once "config.php"; $sql = "SELECT * FROM song where song_yt='".$_GET['yt']."'"; $result = $conn->query($sql); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>歌曲資料</title> <SCRIPT LANGUAGE=javascript> function del() { var msg = "您真的確定要刪除嗎？



請確認！"; if (confirm(msg)==true){ return true; }else{ return false; } } </SCRIPT> </head> <style> h1 { font-size:30px; } .block0{ margin:0px auto; padding: 10px; text-align:center; width:70%; background-color:#999966; }

.block1{ margin:0px auto; padding: 10px; text-align:center; width:70%; background-color:#009999; color:white; }

.block2{ margin:0px auto; padding: 10px; text-align:center; width:70%; background-color:gray; color:white; }

.block3{ margin:0px auto; padding: 10px; text-align:center; width:70%; background-color:#cc9900; } </style>

<?php if ($result->num_rows > 0) { $row = $result->fetch_assoc(); ?>

<body> <div class="block0"><a href="index.php">歌曲列表</a> <a href="add.php">新增歌曲</a> <a href="edit.php?yt=<?php echo $row["song_yt"]; ?>">編輯歌曲</a> <a onclick="javascript:return del()" href="delete.php?yt=<?php echo $row["song_yt"]; ?>">刪除歌曲</a> </div> <div class="block1"> <h1><?php echo $row["song_name"] ?></h1> <P><?php echo $row["song_author"] ?></P>

</div>

<div class="block2"><h2><?php echo $row["song_singer"]." ".$row["song_name"] ?></h2></div> <div class="block3"> <?php echo $row["song_desc"] ?>

<hr> <P><a target=_blank href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=<?php echo $row["song_yt"] ?>"> <?php echo $row["song_singer"]." ".$row["song_name"] ?></a></P><P> </P> <P><iframe width="90%" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/<?php echo $row["song_yt"] ?>" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> </P> </div> </body> </html> <?php } $conn->close(); ?>





顯示歌曲資料畫面如下









(6) check.inc.php





<?php

session_start();

if (($_SESSION['login'] !='ok')) {

header("location:login.php");

} ?>

(7) add.php 加入歌曲資料





<?php require_once("check.inc.php"); ?>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>新增歌曲</title> <style> input[type=text] { border: #c1c1c1 solid 1px; height: 20px; padding: 8px 7px; width: 50%; }

input[type="submit"]{padding:5px 15px; background:#ccc; border:0 none; cursor:pointer; -webkit-border-radius: 5px; border-radius: 5px; }

</style> </head> <body> <P><a href='logout.php'>登出</a> <a href='index.php'>歌曲列表</a></P>

<form method="post" action=""> <P> </P>歌曲Youtube參數 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=<span style="color:red">778oM7Vs5_o</span><br><input type="text" name="song_yt"><br> <P> </P>歌曲名稱 : <br><input type="text" name="song_name"><br> <P> </P>歌曲作者 : <br><input type="text" name="song_author"><br> <P> </P>歌曲演唱者 : <br><input type="text" name="song_singer"><br> <P> </P>歌曲資訊 : <br><textarea name="song_desc" rows="10" cols="50"></textarea><br> <P><input type="submit"></P> </form> <?php if (isset($_POST['song_yt'])) { $yt=$_POST['song_yt']; $sn=$_POST['song_name']; $sa=$_POST['song_author']; $ss=$_POST['song_singer']; $sd=$_POST['song_desc']; $yt = str_replace("'", "", $yt); $yt = str_replace('"', '', $yt); $sn = str_replace("'", "", $sn); $sn = str_replace('"', '', $sn); $sa = str_replace("'", "", $sa); $sa = str_replace('"', '', $sa); $ss = str_replace("'", "", $ss); $ss = str_replace('"', '', $ss); $sd = str_replace("'", "", $sd); $sd = str_replace('"', '', $sd); require_once "config.php"; $sql = "INSERT INTO song (song_yt, song_name, song_author, song_singer, song_desc) VALUES ('".$yt."','".$sn."','".$sa."','".$ss."','".$sd."')"; echo "<P>執行結果 :</P>"; echo "<P>".$sql."</P>"; $result = $conn->query($sql); echo "<P>".mysqli_error($conn)."</P>"; }

?> </body></html>





加入歌曲資料畫面如下









(8) delete.php 刪除歌曲資料





<?php require_once("check.inc.php"); session_start(); require_once "config.php";

$yt=$_GET['yt']; $sql = "delete from song where song_yt='".$yt."'"; $result = $conn->query($sql); ?>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Refresh</title> <meta content='0; url=你的歌曲列表網址' http-equiv='refresh'> </head> <body> </body> </html>

刪除歌曲資料畫面如下











(9) edit.php 顯示編輯畫面

<?php require_once("check.inc.php"); session_start(); ?>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>編輯歌曲</title> <style> input[type=text] { border: #c1c1c1 solid 1px; height: 20px; padding: 8px 7px; width: 50%; }

input[type="submit"]{padding:5px 15px; background:#ccc; border:0 none; cursor:pointer; -webkit-border-radius: 5px; border-radius: 5px; }

</style> </head> <body> <?php echo "<P><a href='logout.php'>登出</a> <a href='index.php'>歌曲列表</a></P>"; require_once "config.php"; $yt=$_GET['yt']; $sql = "select * from song where song_yt='".$yt."'"; $result = $conn->query($sql); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { $row = $result->fetch_assoc(); $sn=$row["song_name"]; $sa=$row["song_author"]; $ss=$row["song_singer"]; $sd=$row["song_desc"]; ?> <form method="post" action="goedit.php"> <input type="hidden" name="song_yt" value="<?php echo $yt; ?>"><br> <P> </P>歌曲Youtube參數 : <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=<?php echo $yt; ?>" target=_blank><?php echo $yt; ?></a><br> <P> </P>歌曲名稱 : <br><input type="text" name="song_name" value="<?php echo $sn; ?>"><br> <P> </P>歌曲作者 : <br><input type="text" name="song_author" value="<?php echo $sa; ?>"><br> <P> </P>歌曲演唱者 : <br><input type="text" name="song_singer" value="<?php echo $ss; ?>"><br> <P> </P>歌曲資訊 : <br><textarea name="song_desc" rows="10" cols="50"><?php echo $sd; ?></textarea><br> <P><input type="submit"></P> </form> <?php }

?> </body></html>

編輯畫面如下







(10) goedit.php 執行資料編輯





<?php require_once("check.inc.php"); session_start();

require_once "config.php"; $yt=$_POST['song_yt']; $sn=$_POST['song_name']; $sa=$_POST['song_author']; $ss=$_POST['song_singer']; $sd=$_POST['song_desc']; $sn = str_replace("'", "", $sn); $sn = str_replace('"', '', $sn); $sa = str_replace("'", "", $sa); $sa = str_replace('"', '', $sa); $ss = str_replace("'", "", $ss); $ss = str_replace('"', '', $ss); $sd = str_replace("'", "", $sd); $sd = str_replace('"', '', $sd); $sql = "update song set song_name='".$sn."', song_author='".$sa."', song_singer='".$ss."', song_desc='".$sd."' where song_yt='".$yt."'"; echo "<P><a href='index.php'>歌曲列表</a></P>"; echo "<P>執行結果 :</P>"; echo "<P>".$sql."</P>"; $result = $conn->query($sql); echo "<P>".mysqli_error($conn)."</P>"; ?>

















現在開始來將實際程式套用上述的登入，然後進行新增/修改/刪除/顯示等功能。